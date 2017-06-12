× Indiana governor to announce state Supreme Court pick

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to announce his pick for a vacancy on the state Supreme Court.

Holcomb will make his announcement Monday at his Statehouse office. Indiana’s Judicial Nominating Commission chose county judges Vicki Carmichael, Christopher Goff and Matthew Kincaid in April as finalists for the vacancy created by Justice Robert Rucker’s retirement from the court.

Holcomb had until June 25 to choose from among those three picks.

Rucker announced in January that he had decided to retire five years before reaching the court’s mandatory retirement age of 75. He was named to the court in 1999 by Democratic Gov. Frank O’Bannon, becoming only its second black justice ever

His replacement will mean all five of the court’s justices have been appointed since 2010 by Republican governors.