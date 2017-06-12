Man dies after motorcycle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. – A man died after a Sunday evening motorcycle crash in Franklin County.

According to Indiana State Police, state troopers and Franklin County sheriff’s deputies were called to the crash at U.S. 52 and State Road 1 around 4:45 p.m.

The investigation showed that a 2003 Honda motorcycle was heading westbound on U.S. 52 when it crossed the center line and veered into the path of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that was carrying a fishing boat.

The motorcycle rider, Robert J. Tillison Jr., 53, Milroy, was thrown from his vehicle. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as Ethan T. Hill, 26, Columbus, wasn’t hurt in the crash.

While neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected as factors, toxicology results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.