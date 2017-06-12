× New Indiana law addresses phone plans, allows pets to be included in protective order

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new Indiana law hopes to help those affected by domestic violence leave abusive relationships.

The law goes into effect next month and allows judges to approve the transfer of phone plans over to domestic violence victims without the account holder’s consent, the Evansville Courier and Press reports. It also allows pets to be included in protective orders for domestic violence.

Republic Rep. Wendy McNamara of Evansville says that portion of the bill hopes to prevent abusers from using pets as leverage against their partners. She says the bill aims to allow domestic violence survivors to make a “clean break” from their abusers.

McNamara also proposed a bill this year that would’ve taken guns away from those arrested in domestic violence cases that involved a firearm, but it didn’t advance.