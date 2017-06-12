× Report: Butler selects alumnus LaVall Jordan as new head basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Butler University has selected University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and Butler alumnus LaVall Jordan to replace Chris Holtmann as head basketball coach.

Reports emerged Monday that Jordan was offered the job. David Woods of the Indianapolis Star took to Twitter to say that he can confirm that Jordan will be the new coach.

Jordan played for the Bulldogs from 1998-2001. He also played professional ball in Europe before going into coaching. He was an assistant at Butler, Iowa and Michigan and became head coach at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee in 2016, where he had a record of 11-24 in the Horizon League.

News of Holtmann leaving the job was confirmed by the university on Friday. On Monday, he was introduced as the new head basketball coach at Ohio State University.

Holtmann had a 70-31 record in three seasons with the Bulldogs and was named coach of the year in the Big East after last season, when he steered Butler to a 25-9 record and the school’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2011.