× Wanted woman falls through ceiling as Bartholomew County deputy serves warrant

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputy was recently serving an arrest warrant when he heard something moving overhead. Shortly after, the woman he was searching for fell through the ceiling.

Sheriff Matt Myers posted a photo of the aftermath on Facebook on Friday, June 9.

Myers says the woman, Catina Michelle Caudill, was transported from the home on West Georgetown Road to Columbus Regional Hospital afterwards.

Caudill was later taken to the Bartholomew County Jail, where she remains in lieu of a $57,500 bond.

It’s unclear at this time what Caudill was wanted for when the warrant was served or what charges she’s facing.