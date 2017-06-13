× 90° heat holds while daily storm chances increase in coverage

More heat and heavy humidity across the state are making for some very tough conditions this Tuesday morning! We’re only two weeks into summer and rain is already in desperate need, while temperatures are running 10° above average. No break in the heat until early next week, but at least rain chances continue to increase.

As mentioned on Monday, the tropical air (higher dew points) continues to expand and this is the moisture needed to help entice daily storm chances. Unfortunately, it also creates some very sticky and uncomfortable conditions while working outdoors.