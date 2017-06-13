× Bishop Charles C. Thompson to become next archbishop of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Archdiocese of Indianapolis will introduce its new archbishop Tuesday morning.

Pope Francis named Bishop Charles C. Thompson as the seventh archbishop of Indianapolis. Thompson will be introduced during a 10 a.m. news conference. He’ll succeed Cardinal Joseph Tobin, who was relocated to Newark, N.J., last year.

Thompson, 56, is the oldest of three children and was born in Louisville, Ky., according to the archdiocese. He attended Moore High School in Louisville and graduated from Bellarmine College in 1979 with a degree in accounting. He attended St. Meinrad School of Theology in Indiana, where he earned a master of divinity degree in 1987. He received his Licentiate (Master in Canon Law) from Ottawa’s St. Paul University in 1992.

He was ordained as a priest for the Archdiocese of Louisville in May 1987. His previous assignments include: Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, in Bardstown, 1987-90; Part-time Associate Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, in Louisville, 1992-93; Metropolitan Judicial Vicar & Director of Tribunals, 1993-98; Parish Administrator of St. Peter Claver Parish, in Louisville, 1994-96; Pastor of St. Augustine Parish, in Lebanon, 1996-2002; Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, in Louisville, 2002-June 2011).

He also served as Promoter of Justice and Judge of the Tribunal, as well as priest-chaplain to Sacred Heart of Academy (2004-2011). In 2002, he began serving as Visiting Professor of Canon Law at St. Meinrad School of Theology. (Other prior assignments have included the following: Priest-chaplain to Bethlehem High School, in Bardstown, 1987-90; Priest-chaplain to Presentation Academy, in Louisville, 1995-97; Temporary Administrator to St. Elizabeth of Hungary and St. Rita Parishes). He served as Vicar General of Louisville, 1 July 2008 until June 2011, when he became Bishop of Evansville.

Thompson’s Installation Mass is scheduled for Friday, July 28. He’ll also receive the Pallium, the insignia of his role as Metropolitan of the Indiana Province.