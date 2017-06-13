Boy feels the pain after winning Icee-Chugging contest at minor league baseball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, TN. - We all know that minor league baseball games are known for their fun fanfare outside of the actual game.

The Memphis Redbirds, the triple A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, held an Icee-Chugging contest Sunday at their game vs. Nashville.

A young boy in a backwards hat stepped up to the plate and won the challenge, but faced a pain most of us know from throwing down too much ice cream in the summer...brain freeze.

It didn't look like your average brain freeze either, but as the saying goes, "no pain, no gain."

The video has now gone viral, maybe the he will get free Icee's for life.