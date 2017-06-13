× Community partners with police to increase patrols at Tarkington Park after shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A community is coming together to help make a popular north side park safe for the whole family. Police and neighbors plan to increase security at the park and protect people from violence.

“We were on a public safety walk and we were only about three blocks away and heard the gun shots,” said Butler Tarkington Neighborhood Association President Clark Kirkman.

Those gun shots hit a 27-year-old man in the back after a random shooting at Tarkington Park last week. Now, police are working to find the shooter and increase security at the park which is almost always filled with kids.

“What happened last week was unfortunate and it is obviously unacceptable, but it in no way defines what is happening at this park.” said Kirkman.

Kirkman is just one piece of the solution. He is working with IMPD to increase patrols in the park. From sunrise to sunset, armed park rangers will patrol the area. The park also hired a new employee to be an extra pair of eyes.

“Indy Parks hired a full-time park manager who started this week and she will be in the park 40 hours a week,” said Kirkman.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett recently announced a new summer jobs program at Tarkington Park. The program is made up of a group of teens called the Tarkington work crew. The teens are getting grant money to clean up the park, mentor other kids, and work with officers to prevent issues.

“Community partners, the city, IMPD, are all doing what they can to make sure this park is safe,” said Kirkman.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the shooting. If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.