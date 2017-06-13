Driver wanted after hit-and-run involving Wayne Township fire truck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who hit a Wayne Township Fire Department truck Tuesday afternoon.

The hit-and-run occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of North High School Road. Firefighters were traveling south from 21st Street on High School Road when they were struck by a dark blue Dodge Durango heading northbound.

The Durango lost control as it came out of a curve and hit the left front of the fire engine. The vehicle then proceeded to hit another vehicle in the rear end that had stopped for the fire truck.

The driver did not stop. Officials describe the suspect as a black man wearing a high-visibility reflective vest. The Durango has a window-mounted flag and will have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or the Wayne Township Fire Department at 317-246-6217.