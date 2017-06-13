× Downed tree leads to power outages on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hundreds of residents on the northeast side found themselves without power early Tuesday morning.

According to Indianapolis Power & Light’s website, more than 3,300 customers were without electricity at the height of the outage, which was concentrated in the area of 56th Street and Keystone Avenue. By about 5:30 a.m., the utility reported that power had been restored to some customers, leaving more than 1,600 without electricity. By 5:50 a.m., the outages were down to 112. By about 6:10 a.m., IPL reported only a handful of customers without electricity.

IPL indicated that the outages first started around 4:50 a.m. and said a tree in the lines caused the problem.