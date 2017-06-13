× Indiana State Police employee arrested on insurance fraud charge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indiana State Police (ISP) employee is facing insurance fraud allegations after a four-month investigation.

The ISP investigation began on Feb. 13 following an anonymous tip. The tipster told police Lucas Zeien, 37, of Evansville failed change his marital status and update authorized dependents for the purpose of health insurance benefits.

This allowed Zeien’s former wife and two children from a previous marriage to continue to use the health insurance under the plan that covers ISP personnel.

Zeien now faces a felony charge of insurance fraud. He was placed on administrative duties with pay at the Evansville State Police Post pending the outcome of the investigation. Once he was arrested, he was placed on administrative leave without pay.

His authority to act as a law enforcement officer has been suspended. He could face termination.

ISP says Zeien has no previous allegations of misconduct in his personnel file.