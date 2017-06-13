Lightning strike causes house to catch fire in Johnson Co. as storms roll through central Indiana

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.— Authorities in Johnson County responded to several damage reports after storms swept through central Indiana Tuesday.

Firefighters with the Bagersville Fire Department responded to a house fire in Greenwood. Officials say the fire was caused by a lightning strike. The fire chief said a passerby noticed the fire and alerted those inside the residence. Occupants of the home evacuated and no injuries were reported, said officials.

Johnson County officials also responded to reports of downed trees and power lines. Duke Energy reported more than 500 power outages in several central Indiana counties.

