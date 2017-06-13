Marsh announces new owners of select stores
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marsh has announced who will take over the leases at 26 locations across Indiana and Ohio following bankruptcy.
The two companies that successfully won the bids are Topvalco and Generative Growth II. Topvalco is a Kroger subsidiary based out of Cincinnati.
They won the right to the leases for the following 11 locations:
- Fishers – 12520 E. 116th St.
- Indianapolis – 227 W. Michigan St.
- Indianapolis – 1435 W. 86th St.
- Muncie – 715. S. Tillotson Ave.
- Muncie – 1500 W. McGalliard
- Bloomington – 1825 Kinser Pike
- Bloomington – 123 S. Kingston Dr.
- Zionsville – 5 Boone Village
- Zionsville – 10679 N. Michigan Rd.
- Brownsburg – 843 E. Main St.
- Greenwood – 2904 S. State Rd.
Generative Growth II, LLC, which operates a handful of grocery store chains, has agreed to buy 15 additional stores.
Ohio has 3 of the locations, but 12 are in Indiana including the downtown Indianapolis location:
- Greensburg – 736 W. Main St.
- Richmond – 501 National Rd.
- Indianapolis – 320 N. New Jersey St.
- Indianapolis – 11625 Fox Rd.
- Pendleton – 3015 W. US 36
- Tipton – 899 E. Jefferson
- Elwood – 1515 S. State Rd 37
- Hartford City – 1711 N. Walnut
- Columbus – 3075 E. 25th St.
- Marion – 1013 Forest Ave.
- New Palestine – 5802 W. U.S. 52
The auction wrapped up on Monday. The successful bidders were announced to a bankruptcy court in a filing Tuesday.