Massive fire engulfs apartment building in West London

A huge fire has engulfed a 24-story apartment block in West London.

Around 200 firefighters and 20 fire trucks have been deployed to tackle the blaze as rescue workers try to evacuate the building in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington, London Fire Brigade said.

The fire broke out before daybreak local time Wednesday. In a statement posted to Twitter, London police say two people are currently being treated for smoke inhalation and they’re waiting updates on further injuries.

Photos and video shared on social media show the tower block engulfed in flames.

“The whole building is on fire (and) spreading fast,” witness Goran Karimi told CNN.

He said he saw people jumping from the building.

Two hundred firefighters are tackling a massive fire that has engulfed at a block of flats in West London. https://t.co/bxJ44Zs4Sm — BillyNight✞rain (@BillyNightTrain) June 14, 2017

Grenfell Tower

The 24-story Grenfell Tower was built in the 1970s and recently subject to a $10.9 million redevelopment, according to property firm Rydon.

Close to Notting Hill, the tower block is around a five minute walk from the Latimer Road Underground station and near the Westfield shopping center in the west London suburbs.

According to property website RightMove, the average rent in the building is around $2,500 a month.