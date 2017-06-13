× Police: Muncie mother arrested after making kids walk barefoot following theft

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie have arrested 29-year-old Brittany Baker after she allegedly made her kids walk barefoot following stealing a phone at a pool.

According to a police document, on Monday at around 6:00 p.m., officers were called to Tuhey Pool after receiving a call that someone had their personal property stolen from a locker.

They met with a couple that said they tracked their stolen phones to the Dollar General in the 1400 block of E. McGalliard. Officers saw the couple receiving their property back at the Dollar General from Baker.

Baker told police that she mistakenly took the bag after it was left in her locker at the pool. She had a FitBit watch, two Samsung phones and a wallet.

Police say the confrontation between Baker and the couple was uncomfortable and tense, Baker was reportedly argumentative and police established probably cause to arrest her.

Her two children were with her and reportedly walked barefoot in high temperature conditions. Police said they were crying because their feet hurt.

The children’s father showed up to the scene and they were released into his custody.

Baker was arrested and taken into custody. During her arrest, police reportedly found two type of prescription drugs.

She was arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent, theft and possession of a controlled substance.