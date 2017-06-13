× Scattered storms and heat continue the next few days

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! It’s been a stormy day with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heavy downpours have led to a flash flood threat in Owen and Clay Counties this afternoon. The strongest storms will produce heavy rain of up to a quick one inch, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, small hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Storms will continue through at least sunset and should weaken thereafter. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s. Scattered storms will once again develop, mainly after 5 a.m. Wednesday and into the afternoon. Heat indices will be in the low to mid-90s.

Wednesday night into Thursday there will be additional storms that move in from northwest Indiana. Storms on Wednesday and Thursday may be strong to severe with high winds and hail.

Highs will continue in the upper 80s through the weekend. Slightly cooler weather is expected Sunday and Monday. Storm chances will be around for the weekend. –Danielle Dozier