11-year-old Indiana boy dies after ATV flips onto him

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — Officials say an 11-year-old boy died in an all-terrain vehicle accident in southwestern Indiana on Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said a Gibson County boy was driving an ATV in a field around 3:15 p.m. when the vehicle rolled over and ejected him. Authorities say the ATV landed on top of the boy, pinning him to the ground. The boy was taken to nearby Gibson General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the boy. They say no helmets and restraints were used.

Just one day earlier, an 11-year-old boy in Daviess County was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Evansville following an ATV crash. The DNR says he clipped a van stopped at an intersection, causing the ATV to flip on its side. He was ejected from the ATV, along with a 9-year-old passenger.

None of the occupants were wearing helmets or safety gear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.