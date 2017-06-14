Celebrate National Strawberry Shortcake Day with this easy recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s National Strawberry Shortcake day, and this recipe from Kylee’s Kitchen may be the easiest Strawberry Shortcake recipe yet! Use biscuit mix as a shortcut and bake it in a cast iron skillet to reduce preparation time.

Strawberry Shortcake Skillet

Ingredients

1 pound strawberries, hulled and quartered

1/4 cup sugar

3 cups biscuit mix

1 cup buttermilk

2 eggs

1/2 cup sugar

4 Tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons vanilla

Optional: More strawberries and whipped cream for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare cast iron skillet Combine strawberries and sugar and set aside to macerate Whisk together biscuit mix, buttermilk, eggs, sugar, butter, and vanilla in a large bowl until just combined Spoon 1/2 of biscuit batter into bottom of skillet Dump strawberries over batter and dollop remaining biscuit batter on top of strawberries Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until top turns golden brown and let cool Serve with more strawberries and whipped cream if desired

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen