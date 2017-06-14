Celebrate National Strawberry Shortcake Day with this easy recipe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s National Strawberry Shortcake day, and this recipe from Kylee’s Kitchen may be the easiest Strawberry Shortcake recipe yet! Use biscuit mix as a shortcut and bake it in a cast iron skillet to reduce preparation time.
Strawberry Shortcake Skillet
Ingredients
- 1 pound strawberries, hulled and quartered
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 3 cups biscuit mix
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 4 Tablespoons butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- Optional: More strawberries and whipped cream for garnish
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare cast iron skillet
- Combine strawberries and sugar and set aside to macerate
- Whisk together biscuit mix, buttermilk, eggs, sugar, butter, and vanilla in a large bowl until just combined
- Spoon 1/2 of biscuit batter into bottom of skillet
- Dump strawberries over batter and dollop remaining biscuit batter on top of strawberries
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until top turns golden brown and let cool
- Serve with more strawberries and whipped cream if desired
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen