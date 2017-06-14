Chipotle offers ‘buy one, get one free‘ deal for nurses on June 14

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chipotle is offering a special deal to all nurses on Wednesday.

Chipotle is offering all nurses (RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents or analogues) a “buy one, get one free” deal for a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.

Nurses just need to show a valid hospital or medical office ID or nursing license in order to get the free entrée. This deal also applies to students studying to become nurses as long as they’re able to show a valid ID proving they’re in the nursing field.

“Nurses take care of people day in and day out and we want to do our small part to take care of them,” said Mark Crumpacker, chief marketing and development officer at Chipotle. “Their jobs aren’t easy, but hopefully this small gesture makes lunch or dinner a little easier and a little tastier.”

For more information, please visit http://www.Chipotle.com/nurseappreciation.