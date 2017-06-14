× ‘Dollar Store Grandpa Bandit’ captured in Indiana

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. – A suspected serial robber dubbed the “Dollar Store Grandpa Bandit” was captured in Dearborn County, Indiana Tuesday.

Police in New York say David D. Hunter, 53, committed 10 robberies at Dollar Tree and Dollar General stores across the nation.

Following a robbery in Connecticut, police say photos of Hunter were distributed to local authorities. A parole officer was reportedly able to identify him and officials were able to identify a suspect vehicle.

A “combination of technology and these new facts” helped authorities track Hunter down in a casino in southeastern Indiana.

“Law enforcement waited to approach Hunter until he went to a restroom where he was taken into custody without incident,” said North Greensbush police on Facebook.

A federal arrested warrant had been issued for Hunter regarding a May 6 robbery. He’s being held on those charges.