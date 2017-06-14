Ex-girlfriend of murdered Florida lottery winner hits $1 million jackpot

LAKELAND, Fla. – More than a decade ago, Abraham Shakespeare hit the jackpot, winning $30 million in the lottery.

A few years later, he was dead after a woman befriended him and plotted to steal his winnings. Now his ex-girlfriend has hit the jackpot in an unexpected twist after buying a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million at a Florida Circle K store.

In 2006, Shakespeare won $30 million and took home the lump sum option of $17 million from the Florida Lottery. In 2009, he met Dee Dee Moore, who plotted to murder him. She’s serving a life sentence after killing him and burying his body.

Now, Antoinette Andrews, Shakespeare’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, is the latest lottery winner after hitting the jackpot on a $20 Monopoly scratch-off ticket.

“She just was crying and screaming on the phone and I was like, ‘Are you sure it’s not a thousand dollars?’ You know what I mean, ‘or a hundred thousand dollars,’” Andrews’ oldest son, Raheeme Dumas, told WTSP. “I asked her to send me a picture of the ticket, and when she did, I called her back freaking out.”

Dumas said his mother plays the lottery almost every day. She didn’t want to speak to the media, given what happened to Shakespeare, but the family has learned a valuable lesson from the tragedy.

“Just watch who you trust and just be careful about it,” Dumas said.

Andrews elected for the lump sum and took home $770,000. She’s considering using the money to buy a new home and Dumas said he’ll buy a new car. The family will invest and save the rest, Dumas said.