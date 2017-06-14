INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- You wouldn't stick your hand in boiling water, or use your fingers to turn food on a grill, right? A product called Hot Hands says you can, but do they really work? Sherman is testing them out for Does it Work Wednesday.
Hot Hands: Do they work?
-
Pet Project: Interpreting your pet’s feelings
-
Pet Project: Animal communication
-
Ezra’s Enlightened Cafe
-
Indianapolis Bar Association to offer free legal advice
-
Bacon Boss – does it work?
-
-
Save time and money by checking furnace and air conditioner now
-
Rare Salvador Dali collection on display in Zionsville
-
More Hoosier kids accidentally overdosing from pills and illegal drugs
-
Kokomo’s oldest Italian restaurant inducted into Pizza Hall of Fame
-
Easter workshops at Sur La Table
-
-
Muncie community leaders blame lack of parental involvement for spike in teen gun violence
-
Indoor Karting ahead of Indy 500
-
Your Town Friday: Whitestown and a population explosion!