Indy celebrates World Blood Donor Day June 14 with local events

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wednesday, June 14, is World Blood Donor Day.

Blood donors are needed every day, but on this day, some local events are planned for Indianapolis.

This year is all about thanking first responders, dubbed ‘Heroes thanking heroes.’

The Indiana Blood Center donor center at 34th and Meridian Streets in Indianapolis is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. taking donations.

Also at that location, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a phone bank will be manned by volunteers from local police and fire departments.

Donors are encouraged to call (317) 916-5150 to thank first responders and make an appointment to donate.

Then, at 10 a.m., a police escort will bring the mobile collection units from 34th and Meridian Streets to Monument Circle for a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donors can meet local first responders, Colts cheerleaders, mascot Blue, Boomer from the Pacers and grab free Papa John’s pizza.

Data from the Indiana Blood Center shows that, every two seconds, someone needs blood. And one donor can help save the lives of up to three people.

The Indiana Blood Center says donors are needed especially in the summer when there’s a lower supply but not a lower demand.