× Multiple victims reported after shooting at San Francisco UPS facility

SAN FRANCISCO — Multiple victims were hospitalized after a shooting on Wednesday at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center in San Francisco, officials said.

A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in the shooting and the gunman was an employee.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter “turned the gun on himself” but did not have additional information.

Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said the hospital had received the victims, but their conditions are unknown.

Auto shop owner Robert Kim said he heard about five to eight rapid gunshots. The next thing he knew, he said, “there’s a mob of UPS drivers” running down the street screaming “shooter, shooter.”

Uniformed UPS employees were led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby and gathered nearby outside a restaurant.

The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

The building is on the eastern edge of San Francisco, about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.