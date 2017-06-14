× New Castle man charged with arson in connection with 4 house fires

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – New Caste police arrested a man accused of starting multiple house fires last week.

Joshua Dunham, 24, was arrested on four counts of Arson, a Level 4 Felony in connection with the four structure fires that occurred in the early morning hours of June 6.

The fires began around 3:30 a.m., prompting a response from New Castle firefighters as well as several volunteer fire departments.

Four fires were at vacant homes and three or four other homes were damaged by radiant heat, according to New Castle Fire Chief Mark Boatright. Boatright said the fires were suspicious in nature.

The fires included the following locations:

17th and D

16th and F

Two at 19th between G and H

New Castle Mayor Greg York said the fire on 19th was at a home where two adults and two children were living. All managed to escape without injury.

The homes were total losses. York said that at one point, crews were dealing with six fires simultaneously, putting a strain on water pressure as firefighters battled the flames.

The investigation of this incident was a collaborative effort between the New Castle Police Department, New Castle Fire Department, and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.