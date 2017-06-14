× Paving project on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis to start next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Contractors plan to begin work next week on a $2.2 million pavement repair and resurface project on Interstate 65 between West Street (Exit 114) and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street (Exit 117) in Indianapolis.

Alternating lane closures are scheduled to begin on or after Monday, June 19 for pavement repairs on both directions of I-65. The interstate may be reduced to one lane between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weeknights and between midnight and 9 a.m. on weekends.

Road work will require some temporary closures of interchange ramps at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street (Exit 117), 29th/30th Street (Exit 116), 21st Street (Exit 115) and West Street (Exit 114). Adjacent interchange ramps will not be closed at the same times and will be used as detours during the ramp closures.

Specific locations, dates and times of ramp closures will be announced in advance. Posted and electronic message signs will be used to notify motorists of closures and detour routes.

Interchange ramps and up to two lanes of I-65 may be closed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weeknights (Sunday night through Friday morning) and between midnight and 9 a.m. on weekends (Friday night through Sunday morning).

The northbound West Street entrance ramp to southbound I-65 may be closed for at least one weekend for concrete pavement repairs starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday. No closures will be scheduled during holiday weekends.

All work on the project is expected to be complete in September.