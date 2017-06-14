× Police: Buffalo Wild Wings robbed in Muncie early Wednesday morning

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police say that two gunman broke through a window at Buffalo Wild Wings early Wednesday morning and robbed the restaurant.

Muncie Police were sent to the restaurant, located at 838 E. McGalliard, at around 3:04 a.m. on a report of an armed robbery.

Authorities say that the men used a baton to break through a window to access the restaurant, which had closed for the night.

The men are being described as armed black males wearing black clothing. They reportedly demanded cash from a manager.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to call Muncie P.D. at 765-747-4867