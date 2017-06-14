× Police: Fight over boyfriend leads to stabbing near downtown Indy Steak ‘n Shake

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fight between two women escalated early Wednesday morning, resulting in one of them being stabbed, police say.

According to an incident report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 2 a.m. It started inside the Steak ‘n Shake along West Maryland Street.

IMPD said the 30-year-old victim was cut outside the restaurant and taken to Eskenazi Hopsital for non-life-threatening injuries. The incident report described the wound as a “severe laceration.”

The 22-year-old suspect told police that she’d stabbed the other woman over a boyfriend.