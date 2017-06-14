× Police: Person dead, 5 injured in car accident near Eagle Creek

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD confirms that they are at the scene of a fatal car accident involving multiple injuries on the northwest side.

The scene is near Eagle Creek Park on W. 56th St and Reed Rd.

Police confirm 5 people have been injured and transported to the hospital.

Police are investigating another accident nearby in which a driver fled, it’s unclear at this time if the accidents are connected.

We will update this story as we receive information.