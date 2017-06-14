RECIPE: Charleston Shrimp and Grits
Charleston Shrimp and Grits
Grit Cakes: Make the day prior to serving
- 4 ounces~weight Andouille Sausage
- ½ cup Roasted Red Bell Peppers
- 2 quarts Water
- 12 oz.~weight Grits
- ½ cup Half and Half
- 1 oz.~weight Butter, unsalted
- 1 tsp. Salt
- ½ tsp. Black Pepper
- 1 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Everyone has their favorite grits recipe so feel free to make your own…or here’s one to get you started.
Directions:
- Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil.
- Add 12 oz. (weight) of grits, stir and simmer covered for 25 minutes or until completely tender.
- Meanwhile, mince 4 oz. (weight) of andouille sausage and ½ cup of roasted red bell peppers. If you use a food processor, be sure to mince these two ingredients separately and do not make a paste.
- Once grits are fully cooked, add all of the ingredients and stir to full blend.
- Pour into a greased glass casserole dish to a depth of 1 inch. You might need more than one dish.
- Let the grits cool uncovered until they become solid.
- Once hardened, remove whole cake from dish and cut into 3 inch by 4 inch rectangles.
- Dip in egg wash and then coat in bread crumbs. Set aside refrigerated.
To Serve (per order):
- 2 each Fried Grit Cakes
- ½ cup Andouille Sausage, ¼ inch half moons
- 2 TBS Onions, ¼ inch dice
- 2 TBS Green Peppers, ¼ inch dice
- 8 each Raw Shrimp, peeled, no tails
- 12 fluid ounces Cream
- 1 TBS Cooked Bacon, ¼ inch diced
- 1 TBS Green Onions, ¼ inch sliced on a bias
- Deep fry breaded grit cakes until crispy and heated through.
- In a large saute pan, saute onions and pepper until they start to soften.
- Add Andouille sausage and shrimp and cook until shrimp are 50% cooked.
- Add creamy shrimp sauce, bring to a boil and simmer until thickened.
- In a large serving bowl, stack the two grit cakes and then pour the entire contents of the saute pan over the cakes.
- Garnish with chopped bacon and green onions.
Recipe from Metro Diner