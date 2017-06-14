RECIPE: Charleston Shrimp and Grits

Charleston Shrimp and Grits

Grit Cakes: Make the day prior to serving

  • 4 ounces~weight Andouille Sausage
  • ½ cup Roasted Red Bell Peppers
  • 2 quarts Water
  • 12 oz.~weight Grits
  • ½ cup Half and Half
  • 1 oz.~weight Butter, unsalted
  • 1 tsp. Salt
  • ½ tsp. Black Pepper
  • 1 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Everyone has their favorite grits recipe so feel free to make your own…or here’s one to get you started.

Directions:

  1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil.
  2. Add 12 oz. (weight) of grits, stir and simmer covered for 25 minutes or until completely tender.
  3. Meanwhile, mince 4 oz. (weight) of andouille sausage and ½ cup of roasted red bell peppers. If you use a food processor, be sure to mince these two ingredients separately and do not make a paste.
  4. Once grits are fully cooked, add all of the ingredients and stir to full blend.
  5. Pour into a greased glass casserole dish to a depth of 1 inch. You might need more than one dish.
  6. Let the grits cool uncovered until they become solid.
  7. Once hardened, remove whole cake from dish and cut into 3 inch by 4 inch rectangles.
  8. Dip in egg wash and then coat in bread crumbs. Set aside refrigerated.

 To Serve (per order):

  • 2 each Fried Grit Cakes
  • ½ cup Andouille Sausage, ¼ inch half moons
  • 2 TBS Onions, ¼ inch dice
  • 2 TBS Green Peppers, ¼ inch dice
  • 8 each Raw Shrimp, peeled, no tails
  • 12 fluid ounces Cream
  • 1 TBS Cooked Bacon, ¼ inch diced
  • 1 TBS Green Onions, ¼ inch sliced on a bias
  1. Deep fry breaded grit cakes until crispy and heated through.
  2. In a large saute pan, saute onions and pepper until they start to soften.
  3. Add Andouille sausage and shrimp and cook until shrimp are 50% cooked.
  4. Add creamy shrimp sauce, bring to a boil and simmer until thickened.
  5. In a large serving bowl, stack the two grit cakes and then pour the entire contents of the saute pan over the cakes.
  6. Garnish with chopped bacon and green onions.

Recipe from Metro Diner