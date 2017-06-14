Scattered thunderstorms continue in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW at 4:30 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of northern Indiana until 10 p.m. Damaging winds gusts and hail are the main severe weather threats but heavy rainfall is also a threat.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Wednesday afternoon! It's a hot and humid day with temperatures up near 90 degrees and heat indices in the mid-90s. Thunderstorms have been developing today and will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates of 2 to 2.5 inches per hour are possible in the strongest. There is a slight risk for severe weather tonight outlined by the Storm Prediction Center.

T-storms will continue at least through 1 a.m. We'll be mostly cloudy tonight with lows near 70 degrees. It will be hot and humid on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices in the low 90s. Scattered t-storms look to re-develop Thursday afternoon.

A slight storm chance will be around Friday with highs near 90 degrees. The better chance of storms will be Sunday as a cold front comes through although storm chances will be around all weekend. We'll have a little heat relief coming by Monday of next week. --Danielle Dozier