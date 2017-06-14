Tropical atmosphere brings more storms with heavy rainfall potential in spots!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lingering storms and showers remain this Wednesday morning, but large areas remain dry too. Plenty of dry hours again for today, but at any given time a storm or shower could flare up in your neighborhood. This tropical air that blankets the Ohio Valley can only hold so much moisture, so it won't take much to keep the radar active!

Expect hot weather in between the storms today, as we make another run at 90° for Indianapolis. Severe storms will be possible with the greatest threat arriving tonight through Thursday morning.

This type of pattern will hold through Sunday (Father's Day) before a stronger front sweeps through allowing for cooler, drier and less humid air to return early next week!