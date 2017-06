INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two workers with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works were transported to the hospital after a chemical spill on the city’s southeast side.

IFD officials say DPW picked up two gallons of muriatic acid from a residence in the 3300 block of Busy bee Lane on Wednesday around 8 a.m.

The fumes from the muriatic acid overcame them as the trash was compacted.

Both of the workers suffered respiratory issues, and they were transported to St. Francis Hospital.