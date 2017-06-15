× Dump the Pump Day on June 15 encourages use of public transport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – June 15 is the 12th national Dump the Pump Day, when people are encouraged to get around by skipping the car and taking the bus, a bike or walking.

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) says a two person household that downsizes to one car can save an average of more than $9,800 a year.

The APTA also says that public transportation employs more than 400,000 people in the U.S, and public transportation, like IndyGo, helps communities grow and be more competitive.

“Using public transportation saves money, it’s better for the environment, it reduces congestion,” said Lauren Day with IndyGo. “So, with the summer weather, it’s a great opportunity to try and bike, car pool, walk, use public transportation.”

Another option in the future will be Indy’s Red Line.

IndyGo says they plan to break ground on the Red Line before the end of 2017. Phase 1 of the project will run from Broad Ripple south to the University of Indianapolis.

Starting in 2019, riders can add the Red Line to their list of Dump the Pump options.