× Grant County teacher’s child seduction charge dropped after polygraph test

CONVERSE, Ind. – A Grant County teacher is no longer facing a child seduction charge following a polygraph test.

Hueston was arrested on that charge in Feb. 2017 after a 16-year-old girl accused him of fondling and touching her in the summer of 2016.

Prosecutors say Hueston denied the charge and pleaded not guilty.

State police later administered a lie detector test that found that Hueston “truthfully answered the relevant question.” The results of the test led prosecutors to drop the charge Tuesday.

“We were convinced that we could never carry our burden of proof in the case,” said a prosecutor. “Therefore, the only reasonable and correct course of action was to dismiss the charge.”

Prosecutors say they do not plan on charging the teen with false reporting since there is no evidence that they have seen to prove that she lied to police.

“By itself, the polygraph examination report is not proof that the child lied,” said a prosecutor. “Of course, the polygraph result is not admissible in any trial other than Mr. Hueston’s trial.”

Hueston was placed on administrative leave from Oak Hill High School as a result of his arrest. It’s unclear at this time if or when he will be reinstated. The Oak Hill United School Corporation says it is aware that Hueston’s charge has been dropped. That information will be considered at a school board meeting on June 26.