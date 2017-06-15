× IMPD responds to bomb threat at building near Community Hospital North

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Community Health Network says a bomb threat has been reported near the Community North campus.

The hospital is located at 7150 Clearvista Parkway in Indianapolis. Community Health initially reported the threat was at the hospital, but later corrected a tweet to say the threat is at a nearby professional building, located at 8040 Clearvista Parkway.

The building was evacuated. The nature of the bomb threat has not been released.

This story is developing.

We are aware of a bomb threat at Community North Campus. We are working with @IMPDnews to ensure safety of patients + staff. — Community Health Net (@CHNw) June 15, 2017

Clarification: 8040 Clearvista Professional Building on the North Campus has been evacuated. Not Community Hospital North. — Community Health Net (@CHNw) June 15, 2017