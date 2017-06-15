Liquidation sales begin at select Marsh stores 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Liquidation sales at select Marsh stores are now underway.

Two companies agreed to buy 26 of the remaining 44 Marsh locations.

The grocer must now get rid of the inventory in the 18 stores not bought as part of that deal.

It’s unclear how much items will be marked down for sale?

Back in May the store discounted all its liquor by up to 40% after losing the ability to sell it.

Customers Fox 59 spoke with said they hope to see deals similar to that.

“I’ve got a pregnant wife who said I need to buy diapers, and that’s why I’m here. It’s sad I’ve been shopping at this marsh my whole life, even when it was on Carmel Drive. Sad to see it go,” said Matthew Snyder of Carmel.

Marsh says it expects the liquidation sales to last through early July.

Here’s a list of the Marsh stores in central Indiana that are closing:

315 14th Street Logansport

2140 E. 116th Street Carmel

2410 N. Salisbury West Lafayette

14450 Mundy Drive Noblesville

5624 Georgetown Road Indianapolis

5151 E. 82nd Street Indianapolis

1815 Albany St. Beech Grove

208 Southway Blvd. E Kokomo

2250 Teal Road Lafayette

6965 W. 38th Street Indianapolis

2350 E. Broad Ripple Ave. Indianapolis

4755 E 126th Street Carmel (O’Malia’s)

2810 Nichol Ave. Anderson

1401 N. Washington St. Kokomo

1800 Burlington Dr. Muncie

1508 Virginia Ave Connersville

1900 N. Walnut Ave Muncie