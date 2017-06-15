Paul George on wanting to stay: ‘It’s all about trying to bring a championship to Indiana’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Paul George spoke to the media ahead of Robert Mathis' annual celebrity softball game Thursday night at Victory Field.

He was asked if he wants to stay with the Pacers.

"Of course, again what I'm preaching, more so than you see now, is having guys that I can win with, and wanting to win. It came from the heart, very sincere on wanting to bring that to Indiana...that's where my heart's always going to be at," George said.

He went on the say, "it's all about trying to bring a championship to Indiana."

George went on to tell the media that new President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard sat down with him for dinner to discuss the current and future state of the Pacers.

"His mind is in the right place in terms of the type of players I want to play with and be around," George said of his meeting with Pritchard.

The Pacers are currently gearing up for the NBA Draft on June 22.

Some NBA mock drafts have the Pacers selecting another big man. Names being circulated on who the Pacers could pick at no. 18 include UCLA forward T.J. Leaf or his teammate Ike Anigbogu.

It is unclear at this time if they will make a run at Gordon Hayward, who can decline his player option with the Jazz to become a free agent this summer.