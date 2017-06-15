× Pence hires outside counsel for matters regarding Russia investigation

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence has hired outside legal counsel to oversee his response to investigations into possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Pence’s office confirms that he has retained Richard Cullen of McGuire Woods “to assist him in responding to inquiries by the special counsel.”

That’s according to a statement from Pence spokesman Jarrod Agen.

Richard previously served as Virginia attorney general and U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.