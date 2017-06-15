× Police searching for suspect after car stolen on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a suspect who stole a car and led officers on a short chase.

According to IMPD, a person delivering newspapers early Thursday morning noticed that someone had gotten into the car and stolen it at 5301 W. Washington Street.

The suspect then led officers on a short chase before getting out of the car and running off. The search effort is concentrated on Rockville Road and Gasoline Alley, police said.