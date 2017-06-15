Sen. Joe Donnelly honors Delphi murder victims at Congressional ballgame

WASHINGTON – Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly honored Abby Williams and Libby German during a charity baseball game in Washington D.C. Thursday.

The Democrat donned a Delphi softball jersey to represent the Delphi girls who were murdered in February of this year.

“I have Abby and Libby and Delphi in my heart,” said Donnelly in a video posted on Twitter.

During tonight's @thehillbaseball game Joe is wearing a Delphi softball jersey in honor of Abby and Libby. #CBG17 pic.twitter.com/YsXQ6I2kqZ — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) June 15, 2017

The legislator is one of many participating in the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, a bipartisan game played by members of Congress at Nationals Park.

The game made national headlines Wednesday when House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and multiple others were injured in a shooting while practicing.

Wednesday was the four month anniversary of the murder of Abby and Libby. Click here for a timeline of the events surrounding the tragedy.