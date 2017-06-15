INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If you're looking for a place to beat the heat this summer, Main Event Entertainment has just what you're looking for. From laser tag and bowling to a giant Pac Man, there's something for the whole family to enjoy. Sherman is checking it out.
Summertime fun for the whole family
-
Father’s Day gift ideas from Market District in Carmel
-
Easter workshops at Sur La Table
-
Family-owned winery now open
-
REVIEW: The Fate of the Furious
-
Celebrate Adopt a Shelter Pet Day with Hamilton County Humane Society
-
-
More counties providing treatment programs to prevent repeat offenders
-
Finding black and white to wear for the month of May
-
Annual street festival back this weekend
-
Garden Guru: Reviving your plants
-
2 suspects arrested, 2 more sought after early morning carjacking on city’s north side
-
-
Indianapolis Bar Association to offer free legal advice
-
Zionsville business gives away free pies to celebrate Pi Day
-
Marsh tries to stay afloat in changing grocery market