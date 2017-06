× Two-car crash on Indy’s near northwest side causes backup Thursday morning on SB I-65 near 38th Street

Update: All lanes are open as of 9:45 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A two-car crash on Indy’s near northwest side is causing a major backup.

The crash occurred on soutbound I-65 at 38th Street near the 116 exit.

The left lane is blocked, and is expected to be blocked for the next 20 minutes while they wait on a wrecker to arrive.

There were no injuries.