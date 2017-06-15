Warm winter, wet springs leads to mosquito population boom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- Marion County is experiencing a mosquito population boom.

Matt Sinsko, coordinator for the Marion County Mosquito Control program says unlike previous years, collections for mosquitos during the past two months have yielded off the chart numbers.

“And we’ll probably see another emergence of mosquitos here in a week or two weeks. Just kind of depends on how hot it is too that always plays a big role in the mosquito cycle as well,” Sinsko said.

In a nine week collection period Sinsko says the health department collected roughly 27,479 adult female mosquitoes. The “normal” collection amount during that same period is about 6,258 female mosquitoes. A 339% difference.

Sinsko says the high amount of mosquitoes is likely the result of a warm winter and a wet spring.

However, sinsko adds that just because Marion county is experiencing a mosquito population boom, doesn’t mean people should be overly concerned with contracting mosquito borne Illness like West Nile.

Sinsko says typically the time experts see West Nile emerge is later in the summer, and so far no sign of the virus has been found in Marion County.

“There’s always a risk, we know it comes every year. We’ve seen it every year since 2002 in every township,” he said.

Sinsko adds that the only way to guarantee you don’t contract any mosquito borne illness is by not getting bitten at all. He says anyone can significantly reduce the odds by being bitten by following four simple tips: