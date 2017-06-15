Widespread soaking rains take a break; still warm and muggy around central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After two to three healthy rounds of storms over the past 24 hours, Indiana has been left soaked! The last round is now exiting our eastern counties. I expect to see a lot of dry time for today, under mostly to partly cloudy skies.

The combination of added clouds and higher water content in the atmosphere should keep our temperatures below 90°! As we begin to heat up this afternoon, expect a FEW redeveloping showers and possibly a stronger, isolated storm. Highs today should reach the middle to upper 80s.

Evening storms will be with us both Friday and Saturday, driven by the afternoon heating! Scattered storms around, off and on, on Sunday but still some dry hours for Father's Day!