11 children, driver aboard church van taken to hospital after church van crash in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind.-- Thirteen people, including 11 children, were injured Friday afternoon in a church van crash.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. near Hancock Regional Hospital, located at 801 North State Street.

Eleven pre-teen students and a female driver in the van were injured and have been transported for treatment. A total of three vehicles were involved.

Eight children were taken to Hancock Regional Hospital for treatment. Three others were taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in serious condition and two adults were taken to Methodist Hospital in serious and good condition.

"I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” said Justin Jenkins, who helped rescue kids from the van, "all of them was [sic] crying and screaming and wanting their mommy or wanting to go home.”

Jenkins said he saw the van flip over onto its side and then he rushed into help get the kids out of the van. Authorities say the group was on its way back from a swimming pool.

“I actually ran out in my flip flops onto the glass to start helping them,” said Jenkins.

The van is from Trinity Park United Methodist Church, located at 207 W Park Avenue in Greenfield. Since the accident, the church has posted a message on its Facebook page asking for prayers for those involved.

The investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash is underway.