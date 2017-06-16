UPDATE: 11 children, driver aboard church van taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind.– First responders are on the scene of a serious crash involving a church van in Greenfield.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. near Hancock Regional Hospital, located at 801 North State Street.

Eleven pre-teen students and a female driver in the van were injured and have been transported for treatment. A total of three vehicles were involved. No injuries were reported from the other cars.

Six of the children were taken to Hancock Regional Hospital, and at leas one was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Officials did not disclose what church the van is from.

The investigation into the crash is underway.