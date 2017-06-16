6 arrested after SWAT raid in Columbus tied to methamphetamine investigation
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police arrested six people in connection with a meth investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Columbus.
The Columbus Police Department SWAT team confiscated methamphetamine and two firearms during the operation, which also involved Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives, Greensburg police and Indiana State Police.
Officers served a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Dawnshire Drive. Investigators learned the people inside the residence were armed and requested help from Columbus SWAT.
Officers recovered 50 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, heroin and two handguns. One of the suspects suffered a dog bite during the raid. All six suspects arrested were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.
The suspects arrested were:
David Michael Hardin, 43, Columbus
- Dealing in methamphetamine greater than 10 grams
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Donald R. Shirley, 53, Clifford
- Obstruction of justice
Colten D. Shirley, 24, Mooresville
- Visiting a common nuisance
Robert W. Goodin, 46, Seymour
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of a legend drug injection device
Michael A. Goodin, 26, of Columbus
- Visiting a common nuisance
Randall W. Garris, 45, Columbus
- Possession of marijuana
- Visiting a common nuisance