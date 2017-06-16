× 6 arrested after SWAT raid in Columbus tied to methamphetamine investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police arrested six people in connection with a meth investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department SWAT team confiscated methamphetamine and two firearms during the operation, which also involved Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives, Greensburg police and Indiana State Police.

Officers served a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Dawnshire Drive. Investigators learned the people inside the residence were armed and requested help from Columbus SWAT.

Officers recovered 50 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, heroin and two handguns. One of the suspects suffered a dog bite during the raid. All six suspects arrested were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

The suspects arrested were:

David Michael Hardin, 43, Columbus

Dealing in methamphetamine greater than 10 grams

Possession of methamphetamine

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Donald R. Shirley, 53, Clifford

Obstruction of justice

Colten D. Shirley, 24, Mooresville

Visiting a common nuisance

Robert W. Goodin, 46, Seymour

Visiting a common nuisance

Possession of heroin

Possession of a legend drug injection device

Michael A. Goodin, 26, of Columbus

Visiting a common nuisance

Randall W. Garris, 45, Columbus