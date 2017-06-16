× Boil water order in effect for all Columbus residents after E. coli detected

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus has issued a boil water order through Sunday after tests detected E. Coli.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, officials said all water used for drinking, for making ice, preparing food or washing dishes needs to be boiled for one minute and then cooled before being used.

The city utilities detected the E. coli in city pipes on Wednesday during testing. Tests on Thursday reportedly found E. coli in a well located near the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds.

The order reportedly is in effect for all Columbus utility customers.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at (800) 426-4791. If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor.

Police say they anticipate resolving the problem within 36 hours.